Emergency track repairs delay Metra BNSF trains during morning rush

Trains on Metra's BNSF line experienced delays during hte morning rush because of emergency track work. (WLS)

Problems on Metra's BNSF line caused big delays for west suburban commuters Monday morning.

Originally, Metra was having signal problems at its Congress Park Station. That later turned into emergency track repairs.


The repair impacted both inbound and outbound trains on Metra's BNSF lines, with some trains were operating with delays up to 55 minutes.
Passengers that were delayed said as soon as the announcement came down, it was just another day on Metra.

"A lot sighs, a lot of grumbles, a lot of moans, but for us it's just another day of being on the BNSF. A lot of delays all the time," said passenger Julies Baker.

"Frustration, frustration yet again. It's not even really cold. Usually it's when it's cold or its raining, but this isn't a cold weather day," said passenger Pamela Janniere.

As soon as passengers got off the train, Metra employees handed out slips regarding the delay so passengers could bring them to their employers.
Metra said the repairs should wrap up between 3 and 5 p.m., so more delays are possible, but it should be resolved by the evening commute.
