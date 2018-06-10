Lyft driver, another motorist charged with DUI after fatal Logan Square crash

CHICAGO (WLS) --An Arizona man and a woman driving a Lyft have been charged with DUI after a passenger in the Lyft car was killed in a crash on Friday in Logan Square.
The crash occurred in the 1600-block of North Humboldt Boulevard at about 3:55 a.m., police said. A Toyota Camry driven by a 32-year-old woman for the ride-share company Lyft when a Toyota Avalon driven by crossed the center line and struck the Camry head-on, police said.
The driver of the Camry, 25-year-old Travis Anderson of Tempe, Ariz. has been charged with a felony count of aggravated driving under the influence, police said Sunday. The Lyft driver, 32-year-old Elizabeth Renter, was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a drug, police said.
The victim has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 23-year-old Anudari Bayaraa of Chicago.
Bayaraa was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she later died. The Renter was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition and a 31-year-old man riding in the Camry was transported in good condition to Stroger.
Lyft released a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened by this incident. Our sympathies and hearts go out to the loved ones of the driver and passengers during this difficult time. We have reached out to the driver and have been in touch with the passenger's family to offer our full support. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in any investigation."
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report