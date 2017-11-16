Metra MD-W train hits woman trying to cross tracks in Elgin, fire officials say

An inbound Metra Milwaukee District West train struck a woman in Elgin early Thursday morning. Inbound service was briefly halted in the area for an investigation.Train No. 2210, which was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 7:36 a.m., hit her near the Elgin station shortly after 6 a.m.The woman was trying to cross the tracks and tripped before train struck her, according to the Elgin Fire Department battalion chief. She was transported to Presence St. Joseph Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.Metra asked commuters to head to the National Street station to board inbound trains.Inbound train movement was temporarily stopped, but trains east of Elgin were on the move again by 6:55 a.m., operating 15 to 30 minutes behind schedule, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller.One track was reopened as of 7:27 a.m., Metra officials said.Commuters should listen for platform announcements or use metrarail.com for real-time updates.