Metra tries to ease overcrowding on BNSF trains after schedule change

Metra service on the BNSF line was hit or miss Wednesday morning. Some riders said they had no problem, but others said things were still a mess.As thousands of morning commuters got off BNSF trains in the Loop, some felt the overcrowding problem wasn't getting any better."The trains are just becoming worse and worse. Like today, the doors couldn't shut, the conductor couldn't come through to get the tickets. I think it makes it more dangerous," Deanna Sansone said.Metra officials said the agency added more cars to some trains Wednesday morning after the messy rollout of new schedules.Riders took photos of packed platforms during the Tuesday evening commute and posted them on social media."There were no seats. Everyone was cramped like sardines," Brian Hosty said. "It's hot and some of the AC is not working on the trains. Metra has not done a good job rolling this out."Riders coming and going from the western suburbs have been gritting their teeth for two days since Metra altered the BNSF train schedules to meet federal guidelines for a new automatic-breaking system.The new technology makes the turnaround time longer. Some riders said Metra has not been able to keep the revamped schedules on track."I mean, bottom line is there is one train that showed up and they're like, 'Wait, you can wait for the next one five minutes behind it.' So the schedules are just all messed up. They can't keep up," said Larry Blaszynski, another Metra commuter.Metra officials passed out fliers, apologizing for the problems and saying they were trying to adjust.But not all Metra riders were frustrated."It seems like they're working out a lot of the kinks. Today it was just fine, actually. Because some of the people are not used to the schedule though, the earlier train is still a little bit lighter. So it's actually been quite enjoyable the last couple days," Scott Mygind said."My view is, a significant change like this - it's tough for everyone, including, I think, Metra. But it's a really good and important service to get us from the Loop, downtown and back home. So, hopefully they'll make the train adjustments. I hope they have enough cars. I don't think that many people are riding. Once those schedules change, I think people will be good," John Janicik said.Metra continued to ask for everyone to be patient on Wednesday. Officials said they're monitoring the situation very closely.