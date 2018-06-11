New Metra BNSF schedule goes into effect

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --The schedule for trains on Metra's busiest line, changed Monday morning.
More than 2,000 riders chimed in on this new schedule and Metra said it made adjustments where possible.
The rail agency is putting its new BNSF Line schedule in place starting Monday.
Metra and other railroads across the U.S. are installing Positive Train Control on equipment, tracks and locomotives to meet federal deadlines. It would automatically stop as train due to issues like excessive speed, but the equipment takes serval minutes to initialize, which meant Metra had to adjust schedules.
Metra said they made changes to train arrival and departure times to address gaps in service and changed some train numbers. They have also removed and added stops in response to customer feedback. Metra also said they tried to address some overcrowding issues.
Metra has posted the final version of the new BNSF schedule HERE.
Some trains have been added while others have been eliminated for commuters coming from a big part of DuPage County.
View the full list of changes made to the BNSF as a result of customer feedback HERE.