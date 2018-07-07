EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3721358" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over multi-fatal crash in Townsend, Delaware on July 7, 2018.

A New Jersey man and his four daughters were killed in a crash on Friday afternoon in Townsend, Delaware, but the man's wife survived.The family members were from Teaneck, New Jersey, police say. The father was 61 years old, and his children include a 20-year-old, a 17-year-old and two 13-year-olds.The man's 53-year-old wife survived the crash and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The husband and wife were properly restrained in the vehicle, police say, but their four daughters were not.The names of those killed are being withheld pending notification of family members."To lose four children in a crash... it's just unheard of," Delaware State Police Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe said.The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 1 near Pine Tree Road.Police say a southbound F-350 pickup truck crossed the median and struck a northbound car, causing it to spin out of control.The car came to rest on the median, while the pickup truck continued to travel southbound in the northbound lanes and was hit by the Toyota Sienna minivan carrying the New Jersey family."I feel so bad for this family. I cannot imagine what they are going through," said Jaffe.The driver of the pickup, a 44-year-old man from East New Market, Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say it is not yet known if impairment was a factor. A passenger in the truck, a 30-year-old man from Hurlock, Maryland, was also treated and released.The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man from Bethlehem, Pa., was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.Northbound Route 1 was shut down in the area of the crash for five hours, but all lanes have since reopened.Police are interviewing all of the survivors as the investigation into this crash continues.There is no word on if charges will be filed.