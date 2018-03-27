Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Barrington, train #606 struck a pedestrian — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) March 27, 2018

At this time, Metra has very limited inbound service between Barrington and Chicago due to train 606 striking a pedestrian. An extra train will depart Barrington making all stops to Chicago, this extra train will follow 618. https://t.co/aBZ0x2KHew — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) March 27, 2018

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra train in north suburban Barrington Tuesday morning.The incident occurred on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line, causing major problems during the morning commute. Initially, trains were halted in both directions in and out of Barrington. As of 9:45 a.m., Metra said inbound and outbound trains were operating with delays.The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at about 5:56 a.m. the pedestrian was fatally struck by the train near Route 14 and Taylor Street.