Semi crashes into Elk Grove Village gas station

A semi lost control and slammed into a gas station in north suburban Elk Grove Village Friday morning.The semi was traveling north on Rohlwing Road at Devon Avenue when it became involved in a crash with car. The semi then apparently lost control knocked down a sign pole, then spun out into a gas station, hitting one of the gas pumps.The semi came to a stop in the gas station parking lot, hitting a parked US Post Office vehicle. There was a fuel spill that had to be sanded down.One lane of southbound Rohlwing is open, but the rest of the intersection is closed. Minor injuries have been reported.