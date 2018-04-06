TRAFFIC

Semi crashes into Elk Grove Village gas station

A semi lost control and crashed into an Elk Grove Village gas station.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A semi lost control and slammed into a gas station in north suburban Elk Grove Village Friday morning.

The semi was traveling north on Rohlwing Road at Devon Avenue when it became involved in a crash with car. The semi then apparently lost control knocked down a sign pole, then spun out into a gas station, hitting one of the gas pumps.

The semi came to a stop in the gas station parking lot, hitting a parked US Post Office vehicle. There was a fuel spill that had to be sanded down.

One lane of southbound Rohlwing is open, but the rest of the intersection is closed. Minor injuries have been reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashsemi crashgas stationElk Grove Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Normal CTA Red Line service resumes after report of powdery substance
Chicago unveils online street sweeper tracker
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington
Metra UP North Line schedule changes start April 9 for bridge construction
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man charged in fatal stabbing of suburban CEO in River North
6 in custody after 2 violent downtown robberies
'Zombie raccoons' reported in Cook County and Ohio
Suspect in custody after devices detonate at Calif. Sam's Club
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
U of C student shot by campus police charged, protest held on campus
Conor McGregor turns himself in following backstage melee
Ex-White Sox pitcher goes from bullpen to federal pen in 15 years
Show More
Woman sues Idaho fertility doctor for using his own sperm
91-year-old Oak Brook man wins $1 million Powerball prize
West Dundee hockey festival celebrates players with disabilities
Woman inside car wounded in Mag Mile shooting
More News