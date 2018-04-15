South terminal of CTA 95th Street station re-opens after renovation

After months of construction and detours, CTA riders on the South Side can finally enjoy major upgrades at the 95th Street station.It's a major step forward in the renovation project at a major transportation hub on the South Side.The ribbon cutting Sunday for the south portion of the station-a nearly four-year renovation project-- is huge news for South Siders who use the CTA and that's not just passengers who live close to this station.The city estimates that there are roughly 300,000 people who live within walking distance of the bus routes serving the terminal.The city says the project was needed to provide safer access to buses and the train station and to expand facilities - with the goal of fewer delays and shorter travel times.Mayor Emanuel will be cutting the ribbon on the south terminal. It's the first of two new CTA bus and rail terminal facilities at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.The north terminal is slated to open later this year.It was designed to provide safer access to the buses and the train station and to better accommodate passenger volumes.Earlier this year, the mayor's office also announced a massive round of safety and security improvements, which includes the installation and upgrade of high definition cameras across the CTA system.Passengers checking out the new building Sunday morning said they're already impressed with what they see.The city says the construction created more than 760 jobs and will spur more economic opportunities for residents through an improved transit experience.It's the first of two new CTA bus and rail terminal facilities that came with a $280 million price tag.Passengers who live in the area tell me they've been waiting for this facility to open for years.The Red Line has the highest ridership of any "L" line and the 95th/Dan Ryan station is one of the CTA's busiest stations. More than 20,000 bus and rail passengers pass through every single day.