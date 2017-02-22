Former President Barack Obama hasn't been out of office very long, but one state representative wants to ensure that his name is not forgotten by Illinois motorists.State Representative La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) says he is proposing legislation to rename Interstate 55 after Obama.I-55 from Lake Shore Drive to the Tri-State Tollway is currently named after former Illinois Governor and two-time presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson. Ford's proposal would rename the rest of the I-55 from the Tri-State Tollway to East St. Louis after the 44th president."Renaming I-55 for President Barack Obama would not only be an honor for America's 44th president, but it will be the right measure we should approve for Illinois' very own state Senator and U.S. Senator," said Ford. This would be one of many highways and byways that will be named for Barack Obama, so it is only right that Illinois be at the forefront of the many actions that will rename streets and highways for President Obama."There is a bill in Springfield that would designate I-294 as the "President Barack Obama Tollway," but no action has been taken on it since it was filed last month.