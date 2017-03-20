TRAFFIC

Study: Red light cameras make Chicago streets safer; some may be relocated

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's red light cameras help make driving safer in Chicago, according to a study released Monday by the Northwestern University Transportation Center.

The report found "significant safety benefits" and recommended the continuation of the program.

The study recommended that the city extend the time allowed before issuing a ticket once the light turns red. Right now it stands at 0.1 of a second. Enforcing "violations occurring within fractions of a second after the light turns red might not provide significant safety benefits," the report says.

READ FULL RED LIGHT CAMERAS STUDY

City officials said Monday that they will immediately extend that to 0.3 of a second.

"We want to emphasize that extending this enforcement threshold is not an invitation to drivers to try to beat the red light," said Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld. "By accepting the recommendation of the academic team, we are giving the benefit of the doubt to well-intentioned drivers while remaining focused on the most reckless behaviors."

The report suggested relocating some red-light cameras for greater effectiveness. City officials said CDOT will begin scheduling public meetings to discuss all proposed removals and installations of camera enforcement intersections, per city ordinance.

The following are the intersections with cameras that are proposed for removal:
- 95th Street & Stony Island Avenue (2 cameras)
- Western Avenue & 71st Street (2 cameras)

- Western Avenue & Pershing Road (2 cameras)
- Grand Avenue & Oak Park Avenue (2 cameras)
- Irving Park Road & Kedzie Avenue (2 cameras)
- Peterson Avenue & Pulaski Road (2 cameras)

The following are the intersections with proposed cameras for installation:
- Wacker Drive & Lake Street (2 cameras)

- Michigan Avenue and Jackson Boulevard (2 cameras)
- Dearborn Avenue & Grand Avenue (2 cameras)
- Central Avenue, Foster Avenue, Northwest Highway & Milwaukee Avenue (4 cameras)
- Pershing Road and Martin Luther King Drive (2 cameras)

The report was authorized by the Chicago City Council and paid for by the Chicago Department of Transportation.

For more about Chicago's red-light camera program, click here.
Related Topics:
trafficred light camerasnorthwestern universitystudyChicagoEvanstonLoopBronzevilleChathamAlbany ParkRiver North
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Metra: Body found near Ravenswood UP North station
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near Elgin
1 dead, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near Grant Park
CSX freight train derails, ends up across roadway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police: Woman carjacked in River North
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say
Woman dies after consuming toxic tea from Chinatown
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Carry-on electronics rules changing on flights from some Middle East airports to U.S.
Police investigate sexting at Lake Zurich school district
Show More
Woman accused of forcing runaway, 14, into prostitution
Loop bank robbery suspect arrested on CTA bus
Cubs meet with community about Wrigley construction Monday night
Edamame recalled over listeria fears
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
More News
Photos
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
Water taxis return to Chicago River
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos