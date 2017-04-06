TRAVEL

Chicago-bound United flight held in Toronto after mock IED found in suitcase

United Airlines planes are parked at their gates as another plane, top, taxis past them at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston in 2008. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

TORONTO (WLS) --
A United Airlines flight to Chicago is being held at the gate at Toronto's Pearson Airport after a mock explosive device was found in a traveler's suitcase, a spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The mock improvised explosive device was discovered in a traveler's suitcase at the Toronto Preclearance facility, the spokesperson said.

CBP officers notified the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, who swabbed the mock IED for explosives with a negative result.

Screening was temporarily halted at the preclearance facility while the mock IED was tested, the CBP spokesperson said.

The passengers on United Airlines Flight 547 were re-screened and normal operations have resumed at the airport.

The device was not part of a training exercise and the individual is expected to be charged.

It is not known when Flight 547 will arrive in Chicago.
Related Topics:
travelair travelairport securityChicagoO'Hare
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Tips for spring and summer air travel
Musician 'mortified,' kicked off flight after buying seat for cello
WOW air to begin flights from O'Hare to Iceland
United Airlines in Twitter trouble over dress code rules
More Travel
Top Stories
Man critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
VIDEO: Woman fights 'spicy' 67-year-old in parking lot
WHOA! Snake trappers catch 15-foot python
Woman pinned under 1,500-pound boulder rescued
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Former Marine runs to restaurant, calls mom before dying after shooting
Amazon is hiring 30,000 part-time workers
Show More
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker to announce Illinois governor bid
Secret Service agent suspended after meeting with prostitute
Woman in crashed car with kidnapped girl accused in double murder
NEIU to cancel classes for 3 days due to state budget impasse
Cat doused in gasoline, almost crushed in trash truck
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos