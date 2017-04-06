A United Airlines flight to Chicago is being held at the gate at Toronto's Pearson Airport after a mock explosive device was found in a traveler's suitcase, a spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.The mock improvised explosive device was discovered in a traveler's suitcase at the Toronto Preclearance facility, the spokesperson said.CBP officers notified the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, who swabbed the mock IED for explosives with a negative result.Screening was temporarily halted at the preclearance facility while the mock IED was tested, the CBP spokesperson said.The passengers on United Airlines Flight 547 were re-screened and normal operations have resumed at the airport.The device was not part of a training exercise and the individual is expected to be charged.It is not known when Flight 547 will arrive in Chicago.