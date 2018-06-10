  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
City launches design competition for O'Hare expansion project

Architects here in Chicago and around the world have a chance to design the new expansion at O'Hare airport. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Architects here in Chicago and around the world have a chance to design the new expansion at O'Hare airport.

The city is launching a contest to find a lead architect for the $8.5 billion project. The expansion is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs.

"This is an opportunity to write the next chapter in Chicago's legacy of architectural ingenuity, while sharing the iconic architecture and design Chicago is famous for with visitors from across the country and around the world," said Mayor Emanuel. "When Chicago opened O'Hare 59 years ago, we positioned our great city at the heart of the national aviation system. Today, the city that makes no little plans is securing our position at the forefront of global cities for the 21st century."

Architects can submit their ideas starting the week of June 18.

"We are excited to launch this search for prominent architecture teams who can support our vision for a state-of-the-art Global Terminal, satellite concourses and a bigger and better O'Hare to serve our passengers," said Ginger S. Evans, Commissioner of CDA. "We welcome proposals by firms in Chicago and from around the world to compete for the chance to chart the course for an unprecedented expansion at one of the world's busiest airports."

For more information, visit www.cityofchicago.org/bids.
