CTA proposes fare increase of 25 cents per ride

The Chicago Transit Authority has proposed Wednesday a fare hike of 25 cents per ride.A ticket to ride the L would cost $2.50 and riding the bus would cost $2.25 under the 2018 budget proposal, CTA said.The CTA would also be increasing their 30-day unlimited ride pass by $5.All other passes, including student passes, would not see a price increase.This is the first time CTA has announced a fare hike since 2009. The increase is expected to generate $23 million, CTA said.A public hearing has been scheduled for December 12, 2017 at 6 p.m. at CTA headquarters, located at 567 W. Lake Street, in the second floor conference room.