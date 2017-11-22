TRAVEL

CTA proposes fare increase of 25 cents per ride

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Transit Authority has proposed Wednesday a fare hike of 25 cents per ride.

A ticket to ride the L would cost $2.50 and riding the bus would cost $2.25 under the 2018 budget proposal, CTA said.

The CTA would also be increasing their 30-day unlimited ride pass by $5.

All other passes, including student passes, would not see a price increase.

This is the first time CTA has announced a fare hike since 2009. The increase is expected to generate $23 million, CTA said.

A public hearing has been scheduled for December 12, 2017 at 6 p.m. at CTA headquarters, located at 567 W. Lake Street, in the second floor conference room.
