TRAVEL

New Metra BNSF schedule starts Monday

The new Metra BNSF train line schedule begins Monday, June 11.

The finalized BNSF schedule took into account the new Positive Train Control safety system and comments from over 2,000 people who provided feedback on the initial proposed schedule.

Metra has posted the final version of the new BNSF schedule HERE.

Some trains have been added while others have been eliminated for commuters coming from a big part of DuPage County.

Metra said they made changes to train arrival and departure times to address gaps in service and changed some train numbers. They have also added and removed stops in response to customer feedback. View the full list of changes made to the BNSF as a result of customer feedback HERE.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
