TRAVEL

Small plane makes emergency landing in corn field near Aurora Airport

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --
A small plane made an emergency landing in a corn field in Sugar Grove near Aurora Airport Friday morning.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office as well as the Sugar Grove police and fire departments responded at about 7:10 a.m. to the area after a report of a small plane landing in a corn field.

The sheriff's office said that the pilot, who said he was not injured, was directing authorities to his plane west of the airport and south of Scott Road.

The PA 34 aircraft landed in the field after taking off from Aurora, according to FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory. The FAA is investigating.

His wife was also in the plane. Both are ok and have been checked by medics.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelemergency landingSugar Grove
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Technology crammed into cars worsens driver distraction
Newly uncovered film clip shows construction of State Street subway
US warns Americans not to visit Cuba after 'specific attacks' on diplomats
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
More Travel
Top Stories
Expert says Crestwood red light camera intersection doesn't follow guidelines
'Please mommy, stop!': Boy burned to death in bathtub, police say
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Security for Chicago Marathon increased in wake of Las Vegas shooting
Burglars crash van into West Side shoe store
5 wounded in Gresham shooting
12-year-old boy reported missing from Lawndale
Duckworth, Durbin among senators behind "No Check, No Sale" bill
Show More
Pumpkin spice scent blamed for hazmat emergency
Tropical Storm Nate expected to strike New Orleans as hurricane this weekend
UIC investigating suspected case of bed bugs in dorm
Mom gets 9 surgeries to look like Melania Trump
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos