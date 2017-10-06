Small plane makes emergency landing in corn field near Aurora Airport

A small plane made an emergency landing in a corn field in Sugar Grove near Aurora Airport Friday morning.The Kane County Sheriff's Office as well as the Sugar Grove police and fire departments responded at about 7:10 a.m. to the area after a report of a small plane landing in a corn field.The sheriff's office said that the pilot, who said he was not injured, was directing authorities to his plane west of the airport and south of Scott Road.The PA 34 aircraft landed in the field after taking off from Aurora, according to FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory. The FAA is investigating.His wife was also in the plane. Both are ok and have been checked by medics.