Start packing! The cheapest days for summer fares are just a few weeks away

Booking a flight. (Shutterstock)

Start packing! It's not too late to get in a vacation before summer ends. The cheapest days for summer fares are just a few weeks away.

Average U.S. domestic fares get cheaper on Aug. 22 and one day before on Aug. 21 is when average trans-Atlantic ticket prices will drop, according to FareCompare.com. This is the start of the bargain fall season for the airline industry as kids return to school and demand for travel drops.

Demand for travel is high in much of June, July and the first half of August making those months some of the most expensive times to fly. Generally, you can save an average of 11% to 20% over summer ticket prices by booking in late August.

Some other ways to save are to fly the cheapest day of the week. Domestically, these are usually Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and cheaper days for Europe are often midweek. Travelers can also fly hub-to-hub even if they're not the closest to your destination.
