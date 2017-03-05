Expect to go through stricter security on your next flight as the TSA has announced new screening procedures to better search for potential threats.Pat-downs will be a little more invasive and transportation authorities are warning travelers to be prepared. It's a new plan to combat potential TSA security failures at airports nationwide.Until now, TSA officers made risk-based assessments for each passenger, choosing one of five different pat-down methods. Now, one, single standard method will be used universally.The TSA said the new pat-down methods are not expected to increase passengers time getting through security, but some passengers are not convinced:"They're not gonna have enough individuals to do the pat-downs and we are gonna miss flights and they're not very concerned when you do miss a flight," said traveler Laura Contreras-Ortiz.The new policy comes two years after a report found major security lapses across the country. Weapons and other hazardous materials made it past screening in 95 percent of tests conducted.You can still opt-out of a pat-down and enter a screening machine, but you could be subject to one if TSA detects a red flag.