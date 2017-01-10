  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
VIDEO: Baby gray whale, mom glide under boat
A baby gray whale and its mother were spotted gliding under a boat off the coast of Laguna Beach. (Mark Girardeau and Newport Coastal Adventure)

By Tim Rearden
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. --
Breathtaking video captured a mother gray whale and her calf gliding under a boat off the coast of Laguna Beach on Sunday.

The close encounter was caught on video from aboard Newport Coastal Adventure.

Mark Girardeau said the calf appeared to be just days old as it still had fetal folds.

The curious calf was spotted checking out the boat with its mother close behind.

After getting a closer glimpse, the mother guided the calf back on course.

Gray whales migrate south from Alaska to Mexico during the winter months, passing right along the coast of Southern California.

Girardeau and Newport Coastal Adventure shared their video with ABC7 using #abc7eyewitness on social media.
