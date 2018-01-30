Truck driver killed in I-294 rollover crash near O'Hare Airport ID'd

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
Authorities have identified the driver killed in a four-vehicle crash on I-294 near O'Hare Airport that left two others injured.

Illinois State Police said a 2009 International truck with semi-trailer failed to reduce speed and rear-ended a 2004 Peterbuilt tractor with semi-trailer, causing a chain reaction crash, causing the Peterbuilt tractor to crash into a 2004 Chevrolet Venture van, which crashed into a 2016 Freightliner truck tractor with semi-trailer.

The driver of the International truck was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. She has been identified as 53-year-old Renee Hodorowicz of Joliet.

The driver of the Peterbuilt and Freightliner were hospitalized with on-life-threatening injuries.

All four lanes of traffic were closed due to the crash before reopening Tuesday morning. The crash remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rollover crashsemi crashperson killedChicagoO'HareRosemontSchiller Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Glee' actor Mark Salling found dead at 35
Chicago man wins $4 million playing Illinois Lottery instant game
Cicero man accused of shooting girlfriend 11 times
Driver cited in 9-vehicle South Loop crash that killed chef
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
PHOTOS: Chicago's Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's reveals new look
Police: Kidnap victim fatally shot while pulling on FBI agent's rifle
Tom Brady ends interview after host insults his daughter
Show More
Wife accused of making sex ad for husband's alleged mistress
Brawl at Denny's restaurant caught on video
Teacher allegedly performed sex act on sleeping student
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chicago's Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's reveals new look
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos