Two off-duty police officers shot at bar in NW Indiana

EMBED </>More Videos

Off-duty police officers from East Chicago and Gary were injured in a bar shooting in Highland. (WLS)

By
HIGHLAND, Ind. (WLS) --
Two off-duty cops were wounded in a bar shooting early Saturday in Highland in northwest Indiana.

An East Chicago officer was shot in the head and was in serious condition Saturday evening at Advocate Christ Medical Center. A Gary officer was wounded in the arm and released from the hospital by the afternoon.

Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting, but no charges were filed as of 5 p.m.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. at Growlers bar, located in the 2800-block of Highway Avenue, after two men who tried to re-enter the bar shortly before the bar was closing.

The men were asked to leave the bar by bar security, but they refused.

The Gary police officer, who was working as a bouncer at the bar, got involved, as did the East Chicago cop.

Witnesses said they heard yelling and then gunshots.

"All of a sudden there was a lot of yelling, and a lot of pushing and then there were gunshots and ... everyone who was inside the bar - probably a crowd of about 60 people - we all got pushed back to bar in the back of the room, and they told us to stay down until everything was clear," said Matthew Potacki, a bar patron.

Police arrested the two suspects about a block from the bar as they were walking away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingbaroff-duty officerHighlandGaryEast Chicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
Gospel choir steals the show at royal wedding
Marian Hossa tells Slovakian paper 'I will not play hockey anymore'
Family of alleged Santa Fe High School shooter issues statement
Trio charged after cops find over 160 grams of pot, gun during search in Aurora
Woman dies of 'unknown illness' after arrest
Man charged after firing gun, leading cops on chase that ended in crash
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
Show More
At least 20 injured after reported flash fire at plant near Houston
Princess Diana a major influence despite absence in royal wedding
Driver crashes into Hammond building after medical incident
Texas shooting at Santa Fe High School kills 10, injures 10
More News