CHICAGO (WLS) --A University of Chicago student who was shot by campus police has been charged, Chicago police said Thursday.
University police were responding to calls of a burglary when they encountered Thomas in an alley in the 5300-block of South Kimbark Avenue.
In dash and body camera video released by the University of Chicago, the student was seen running toward officers with a metal object and his face was covered in some sort of shield and was wearing yellow gloves.
Charles Thomas, 21, survived a gunshot to the shoulder Tuesday night. He has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, two counts of criminal damage to property $300-$10,000 and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property under $300.
The officer who shot Thomas has been placed on mandatory administrative leave as police investigate.
The university said the officer that fired has been on the University of Chicago police force for two years and has undergone 40 hours of crisis training, including mental health training.