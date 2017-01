About ABC 7 Chicago

August 1943, W9XBK obtained an FCC license and a construction permit for a commercial television station.



October 13, 1943, newly titled WBKB-TV made its debut on Ch.4.



1948: WENR-TV/Ch.7, an ABC-owned station, signed on in Chicago.



1953: WBKB merged with WENR and then became one of the five-owned stations of the American Broadcasting Company.



October 1968, another milestone occurred when the FCC authorized the change of call letters from WBKB-TV to WLS-TV.



1986: ABC was sold to Capital Cities, Inc. and the new company became Capital Cities/ABC.



January 1996, Capital Cities/ABC was sold to The Walt Disney Company.



June 12, 2009: ABC7 drops analog signal, switches to all digital DTV.

ABC7 is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.190 North State StreetChicago, IL 60601Phone: (312) 750-7777Breaking News Hotline: (312) 750-7070ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts from 4:30 to 7 a.m., a Digital Only Newscast (ABC7 To Go) LIVE at Noon, 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 10:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. ABC7 also offers local news on Saturday and Sunday mornings 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and at 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. ABC7 has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986.To request an ABC7 personality to speak or appear at your event, you should send a letter on your organization's stationery or letterhead requesting the individual you would like to have speak at the particular event.Diana PalomarVice President of Community AffairsWLS-TV(Name of ABC7 personality you are requesting)190 N. State StreetChicago, IL 60601312-750-7515Make sure to include the type of event, date and time of event, and contact information.ABC7 cannot provide broadcast clips or transcripts. However, third-party companies do sell that material. You can try: media monkeybiz at http://mediamonkeybiz.com or 312-685-2285.The Satellite Home Viewer Improvement Act requires that all waivers be requested directly from your satellite provider. You would need to call them and request the waiver. Your satellite provider will evaluate your request. If they believe you qualify for a waiver they will grant it. If they are unsure, they will forward your request to WLS-TV for evaluation. We have 30 days to respond to that evaluation request.