U.S. Marshal in Chicago leaves office without explanation

CHICAGO (WLS) --A little more than halfway into his term of office, the United States Marshal in Chicago Edward L. Gilmore has resigned suddenly and without explanation.
President Barack Obama nominated Gilmore in 2015 to fill the top federal law enforcement spot. He received Senate approval in January 2016 and began a four-year term.
Neither Gilmore nor Marshal Service officials have offered an explanation for the early retirement that apparently occurred in late April, but has not been reported nor was it widely known, even in federal circles.
This spring, I-Team sources questioned Gilmore's effectiveness in the position and those who helped get him there said Monday they are disappointed by his early departure.
The agency is best known for apprehending fugitives but also oversees transportation of federal prisoners, securing federal judges and protecting high-risk federal witnesses.
Gilmore was previously the police chief in south suburban Calumet City but began his career as a Chicago police officer and with the Drug Enforcement Administration in Arlington, Va.
President Obama picked Gilmore from among three names provided by Illinois' U.S. senators. On Monday a spokesman for Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) did not offer comment on the Gilmore resignation. In 2015, Sen. Durbin praised Gilmore's "wealth of law enforcement and managerial experience."
This is the second resignation shakeup in less than five years in the marshal's office here.
Gilmore had replaced an also-embattled marshal Darryl McPherson, who quit after the I-Team disclosed he was the subject of an investigation for financial mismanagement.
The upshot of this is that there will now have to be yet another search for U.S. marshal candidates in Chicago. A committee will start looking at prospects.