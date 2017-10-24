Video captures vehicle in Zion hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old man

Randy Harrison, 19, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

The driver of this vehicle is wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Zion.

Police continued to search Tuesday for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-and run in Zion that killed a 19-year-old Wisconsin man.Randy Harrison, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., was killed and his friend was injured in the crash at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday on Green Bay Road south of 9th Street, near the Stonebridge development.A 2004-2006 silver Chrysler Sebring is wanted in connection. A vehicle matching that description was captured on surveillance video about a half mile away at the Tobacco Outlet, located at 173rd and Green Bay Road, where the driver pulled into the parking lot after the incident, police said.The video shows the vehicle with its top down as it pulls into the lot. Then, minutes later, the car pulls out with the top up. The vehicle has significant damage on the front passenger side.Police said the driver is a white man with tattoos on his forearms.Harrison's family is pleading with the driver to come forward."We're not asking for you to get in major trouble or anything. We just want answers, you know? We just want to know," said Miles Dewar, the victim's brother.Before the crash, Harrison left his home in Pleasant Prairie with a friend to get some snacks. They hopped on their bikes and headed south on Green Bay Road. They were just south of 9th Street when, police said, the southbound vehicle struck them both and kept going.The friend sustained non-life-threatening injuries."This is a tragic accident. You have a young 19 year old who has lost his life on the side of a roadway," said Chief Steve Dumyahn, of the Zion Police Department.Anyone with who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call Zion police at 847-872-8000.