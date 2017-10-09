A Baltimore man became irate when he says a bottle was thrown at his vehicle from a school bus.The man, 68-year-old Leverne Doran, jumped out of his vehicle and started banging on the door of the bus.When the driver wouldn't open it, Doran walked to the front of the bus and climbed on just as the bus started to move.The driver said he was concerned for his safety and the safety of the students on board the bus.Luckily, an off-duty police officer was nearby and able to intervene quickly.Doran was arrested. He faces several charges including disorderly conduct and destruction of property.Police are also looking into whether something was thrown at his vehicle from the bus.