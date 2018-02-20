Chicago Weather: Heavy rains, potholes creating problems on roads across area

A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Chicago area for urban areas and small streams until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Heavy rain pounded the area before easing late Tuesday morning, more heavy rain expected later Tuesday evening. Many parts of the Chicago area could see more than two inches of rain through Wednesday.
Watch for high-standing water!— diane pathieu (@dianepathieu) February 20, 2018
Already well over a foot on SW Highway & 131st (Palos/Orland) the road is closed but some drivers are taking their chances (that is NOT advised) BE CAREFUL ! pic.twitter.com/kxeLCaUNjC
Orland Park police said Southwest Highway is closed between 131st and 135th as well as 143rd Street between Creek Crossing Drive and Wolf Road due to flooding. In Matteson, flooding has closed Governor's Highway between 212th and 219th streets. Heavy rains have also led to flooded roadways in Naperville, Riverside and Romeoville.
City crews are out tending to flooded roadways this morning, including these workers pumping water off the roadway at Julian and Prairie. Several areas have water on the pavement due to heavy rains, including Naper Boulevard. Use extra caution when traveling this morning. pic.twitter.com/rGeBHQto13— NapervilleIL (@NapervilleIL) February 20, 2018
RPD-Traffic Alert. Olmsted Road at Riverside Road closed due to flooding. Use Ogden Ave or Harlem Ave. pic.twitter.com/W8TTAUw5Vk— Riverside Police (@PDRiverside) February 20, 2018
In Hammond, crews were sandbagging along the Little Calumet River to hold back the swollen waters.
The Munster police department said they closed the Northcote Avenue Bridge over the Little Calumet River connecting Hammond and Munster due to rising water. They anticipate the bridge being closed through Thursday morning, but it could remain closed through the weekend depending on conditions.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a lane closure is underway on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway at Cicero Avenue. The closure is necessary due to flooding caused by a collapsed sewer inside the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line. The left shoulder and left lane are closed.
Axel-cracking potholes have been popping up all over the Chicago area.
"I've been hit with $800 worth of tire damage because you'll run into one of these things, you'll get a nice dent in your side wall and that's pretty much the end of it," said motorist Arjun Chakravarti.
LIVE DOPPLER 7 MAX RADAR
One at Halsted and Willow streets looks like a small pond and one stretch of Clark Street near Lawrence Avenue has crater after crater.
"What I'm worried about is like having an accident that's my biggest fear cause a pothole shook my car to the point where it threw it off," said Leslie Isaac.
Even the ABC7 Stormtracker experienced pothole problems, hitting one on Southwest Highway in the south suburbs. The pothole was underneath standing water.
HOLY POTHOLES!!!WATCH OUT!— DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) February 20, 2018
While driving along in our heavy duty Stormtracker, the high standing water concealed a big ole pothole on SW highway near 83, and BAM! It blew out our tire! Beware, big potholes are all over, especially on the Stevenson & SW ‘burbs.
(We pulled over) pic.twitter.com/69v6JRlMhA
A huge pothole in the southbound lanes of I-55 near First Avenue flattened tires. At least 10 cars hit it, one after the other, forcing state police to shut down the road to clear the accidents and let crews fix the pavement.
"I was just driving up the middle lane and I caught a flat, there is a big pothole over there. It's a really big problem," said Ahmad. "I was okay because there wasn't too many cars around me. I was one of the first cars, there was probably two when I got over there. They just all started piling up over there."
From snow to rain, freezing to 60 degree temperatures, the area is riding a rollercoaster freeze-thaw cycle that can make the pothole problem worse.
"They come up on you. It's hard to spot 'em before you're right in the middle of them and I have hit two or three that are really quite intense," said motorists Brawley Reishman.
Drivers have to swerve to avoid a big gap or hit it head on.
"I just drive with caution on the street. I try not to be too distracted and focus on the road and kind of follow the flow of all the rest of the traffic," said motorist Meg Stark.
A city spokesperson said in a statement, "In Chicago, hundreds of potholes have been patched in the last seven days, according to the city's website.
For December and January, the pothole numbers had been relatively low compared to previous years. However, with the recent snow events, we do anticipate an uptick in pothole activity. This year there have been just under 40,000 potholes filled and so far we've been able to fill them in an average of two days for street potholes and three days for alley potholes, well ahead of our goal of filling street potholes within seven days and alley potholes in fewer than 10 days. Last year CDOT filled almost 57,000 potholes in January.
With the recent snow and rain events, we do anticipate an uptick in pothole activity. CDOT will have approximately 30 pothole crews out daily working throughout the City. Residents are encouraged to report potholes by calling 311, or report the pothole online (where you can submit a picture)."