WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Light snow creates slick roads, particularly in northern suburbs

Light snow has created slick roads Wednesday morning, particularly in the northern suburbs. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Some light snow overnight and Wednesday morning has made roads slick, especially in the northern suburbs.

The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on I-94 and U.S. 41 in the northern suburbs, where the road was slick and some snow piled up on the shoulder and several crashes occurred on U.S. 41 in Lake Forest

There is not expected to be much accumulation except for a light covering snow in the northern suburbs., with parts of the city getting a light dusting.

LIVE DOPPLER 7 MAX RADAR

Strong winds are expected to persist throughout the day, with highs only in the mid 30s.
