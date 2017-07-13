EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2212345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 7HD flew over a sinkhole Thursday that formed on Gages Lake Road near Leonard in north suburban Gurnee.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2212332" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Power was restored Thursday morning at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2212261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

The rain has ended, but the water is still rising in the north suburbs and flooding problems over the next 48 hours could be very dangerous.Chopper 7HD flew over a sinkhole Thursday morning that had formed near Gages Lake Road and Leonard Drive, just east of Hunt Club Road. The area has been blocked off to keep people safe.People are expected to return to the Warren Township Highs School parking lot Thursday to continue filling sandbags."We've had residents, even if they weren't able to help sandbag, they bought water. A group set up a lemonade stand to help everyone out," said Jack Linehan, Village of Gurnee.Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Des Plaines River had reached about 10.5 ft. Forecasters predict the river will continue to rise through Friday evening and may crest at about 12.5 ft.Levels on the Fox River are also expected to rise Thursday.One bright spot is that Six Flags Great America is expected to be open Thursday. The theme park closed Wednesday afternoon because of flooding in Gurnee.There's a state of emergency this morning in Libertyville. The city got more than 7 inches of rain. Chopper 7HD was over the area as people pumped water from their flooded homes and yards.The mayor of Grayslake called this event a "100-year flood", since more than four inches of rain fell there in under three hours. Crews continued to clear drains and ditches Thursday as high water threatens to stall cars. Officials told motorists not to drive through standing water.Round Lake residents used canoes to get around neighborhood streets.Power was restored Thursday morning at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital. The hospital was evacuated Wednesday as the flooding put patients in danger.The power first went out around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Approximately 70 patients were transported via ambulance to other area hospitals. Patients in the Intensive Care Unit were the first to move.ComEd told ABC7 Eyewitness News crews repaired the damage and restored power just before 9 p.m.Officials said the hospital may be back open Thursday, but as a precaution, it will be closed to clinical operations. Ambulances have been instructed to route to other local hospitals.The weather affected Chicago's airports Wednesday. More than 700 flights were canceled Wednesday at O'Hare International Airport.As of 6 a.m. Thursday, 36 flights were canceled at O'Hare and two flights were canceled at Midway International Airports. Delays averaged less than 15 minutes at both airports.ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the weather will be warm and muggy to start Thursday, with rain possible far south of the city. The sun is expected to return gradually and the humidity will decrease slowly. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.