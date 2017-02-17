Record breaking temperatures welcomed in Chicago and suburbs

Temperatures climbed to record breaking numbers on Friday across Chicago and the suburbs, bringing a welcomed warm day to Chicagoans used to bundling up this time of year.At O'Hare, temperatures reached 66 degrees in the afternoon, breaking the record for February 17, which was 60 degrees in 1880.ABC 7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry was in Naperville Friday afternoon where golf courses opened for the warmer-than-usual long weekend.Naperville courses Speingbrook and Naperbrook opened Friday and for the foreseeable future."It all depends on mother nature," said Kevin Carlson. "If this weather holds we will stay open, if we get back to more seasonable weather, it snows or gets cold, we'll shut down for a little bit."This weekend, the course will be busy with golfers dusting off their clubs and their swings."We hit a lot of good ones today, rusty but a little more practice maybe I'll be ready for the season in June," said golfer Ed Dlabal.It was a half-day for Naperville schools. Parents and their children were out soaking up the sun early in the afternoon. A popular spot was Naperville Nuts and Sweets, a candy shop."I'm selling out of slushees today," said Mary Anne Frantik.