The remains of Tropical Depression Alberto are moving across the Midwest, causing rainstorms across the Chicago area and some flooding in the western and northwestern suburbs.A flood warning is in effect for most of the west and northwest suburbs. DuPage County in particular has seen some heavy rains, and main roads in west suburban Villa Park and Elmhurst have been flooded shut.In Elgin, a lightning strike may have caused a fire on the roof of a business in the 700-block of Tollgate Road, officials said.Fire officials said they received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Witnesses said they saw a flash of lightning and then smelled smoke in the building, and saw smoke coming from the roof.The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes. No one was injured.ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said the rain is weakening as it moves east, and has been lighter in the city.Isolated thunderstorms are possible through the night. The rain is expected to end around 10 p.m., giving way to a hot and muggy Thursday.