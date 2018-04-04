White Sox Home Opener is 'Guaranteed' to be among coldest on record

The White Sox Home Opener against the Detroit Tigers is set for Thursday, and the weather will feel more like an average December day. Fans and players will have to take measures to stay warm for this game.First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. with a temperature of 38 degrees. This will be one of the coldest home openers for players and fans. Not only will the cold weather be a factor, but there's also the potential for some rain and snow.A disturbance will roll through during the afternoon, bringing the threat of scattered snow showers across northern Illinois. Rain will mix in at times.The exact track of the snow is still evolving, so there's a chance for only a brief period of light precipitation to fall which wouldn't impact the game too much.However, if the snow band sets up over Guaranteed Rate Field, then there could be some minor delays. Pack your patience and layers for this game!The coldest home openers for the White Sox occurred on April 4, 2003 against the Tigers, and April 5, 1974 against the Angels, both with a recorded temperature of only 37 degrees. April 5, 2018 will give this record a run for its money.