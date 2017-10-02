The gunman responsible for killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 200 at a crowded country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.Authorities say Paddock opened fire with an automatic weapon from a high rise hotel. Police confronted him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.Paddock is dead at the scene.He was a Las Vegas area resident. Police also said they were seeking a woman identified as Marilou Danley, believed to be a roommate of the gunman.Two vehicles that may be linked to the incident have been located by police.