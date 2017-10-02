LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Gunman identified in Las Vegas deadly mass shooting

Sheriff ID's suspect in Las Vegas shooting on October 2, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
The gunman responsible for killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 200 at a crowded country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

Authorities say Paddock opened fire with an automatic weapon from a high rise hotel. Police confronted him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Paddock is dead at the scene.

He was a Las Vegas area resident. Police also said they were seeking a woman identified as Marilou Danley, believed to be a roommate of the gunman.

Two vehicles that may be linked to the incident have been located by police.

