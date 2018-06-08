Will County judge carjacked in Greektown

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police say a Will County judge was carjacked in Chicago's Greektown neighborhood early Friday morning.

Authorities say Judge David Carlson had stopped at the Walgreens on South Halsted around 2 a.m. after attending an event. He was walking back to his car when several people approached him and threatened to shoot him if he didn't hand over his keys.

His vehicle was recovered later on the city's South Side, police say.

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson said no one is in custody yet, but adds the department continues to crackdown on carjackings.

Officials said there is no indication Carlson was targeted because of his position as a judge.
