Woman, 21, killed in Portage Park shooting, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday night in a residence in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

She was shot in the head at about 10 p.m. in the 4800-block of West Hutchinson Street, Chicago police said. She later died at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

The woman and a 37-year-old man were in the residence when "a gun that one of them was handling discharged." A weapon was recovered and the man was detained, police said.

Authorities did not immediately release the woman's identity, but did say she was Hispanic.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
woman shotwoman killedChicagoPortage Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man, 65, shot in face in Elmhurst road rage incident, police say
3 killed in I-57 crash on Far South Side ID'd
Delta: Bird likely caused damage to plane carrying Thunder basketball team
Chicago's new Apple store dimming lights due to bird deaths
Man, 47, killed in crash with semi-truck on I-94
Woman fatally shot outside Jewel in Plainfield by ex-husband who then killed himself
Suspected human remains found in duffel bags at Lincoln Park lagoon
Ala. woman spots massive hog eating grass in front of house
Show More
PAWS Chicago builds shelters to keep feral cats warm
BMW roadster owned by Steve Jobs to be put up for auction
Official: 'Stranger Things' actor denied US entry over drugs
Elderly woman cut by glass after shots fired in Lawndale
Inmate escapes West Virginia jail after disguising himself as a civilian
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos