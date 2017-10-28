Woman, 21, killed in Portage Park shooting, police say

A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday night in a residence in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.She was shot in the head at about 10 p.m. in the 4800-block of West Hutchinson Street, Chicago police said. She later died at Illinois Masonic Hospital.The woman and a 37-year-old man were in the residence when "a gun that one of them was handling discharged." A weapon was recovered and the man was detained, police said.Authorities did not immediately release the woman's identity, but did say she was Hispanic.