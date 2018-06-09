  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Woman, 22, found fatally shot in Dolton alley

A woman was found dead Friday in an alley in south suburban Dolton. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 22-year-old woman was found fatally shot Friday night in a Dolton alley.

Family members identified the victim as Alexis Burks, a postal worker who had recently moved away from her family in the south suburbs and into her own apartment in Merrillville, Ind.

Burks was shot multiple times, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

She was found near 146th Street and Woodlawn Avenue and pronounced dead at about 1 p.m.

No arrests were made Saturday. Police are investigating and trying to determine if anything was captured on area surveillance cameras.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes canvassed the neighborhood Sturday in search of surveillance video or other information that might shed some light on what happened to Burks.

"She might have been dropped here because there's no blood spatter and blood is all in one spot," Holmes said. "They're trying to determine where she was last, who she talked to last, and how she got here."
