Woman, 59, killed in attempted carjacking in West Humboldt Park

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 59-year-old woman was killed in an attempted carjacking in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The 59-year-old woman was in a vehicle with a 70-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man in the 900-block of North Kedvale when police said a man approached the driver's side of the vehicle at about 7:16 a.m., police said.

The suspect, described as 5'4" and in his 20s and wearing a red hoodie, displayed a gun and attempted to take the vehicle. The man driving the vehicle drove away and the suspect fired shots at the back of the vehicle.

The 59-year-old woman was wounded in the head and transported to Stroger Hospital, where she later died. The other two victims were transported to a hospital for observation.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingfatal shootingchicago crimeHumboldt ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protests erupt after man fatally shot by police in South Shore
Man charged after firing at officers in South Shore, police say
Passengers hospitalized after flight plummets almost 30,000 feet
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Fla. beach
Police issue alert after string of suspicious Far South Side fires
Police investigate possible arson fire in Harvey
Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon runner hopes to inspire other deaf runners
Woman killed in Galewood fire ID'd
Show More
Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO at BBQ for the Troops events
Pokemon Go Fest draws gamers to Chicago's North Side
Woman, 22, survives 7 days after SUV plunges off cliff in California
Renovations of Illinois governor's mansion complete
More News