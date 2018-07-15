Woman, 59, killed in attempted carjacking in West Humboldt Park

A 59-year-old woman was killed in an attempted carjacking in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.The 59-year-old woman was in a vehicle with a 70-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man in the 900-block of North Kedvale when police said a man approached the driver's side of the vehicle at about 7:16 a.m., police said.The suspect, described as 5'4" and in his 20s and wearing a red hoodie, displayed a gun and attempted to take the vehicle. The man driving the vehicle drove away and the suspect fired shots at the back of the vehicle.The 59-year-old woman was wounded in the head and transported to Stroger Hospital, where she later died. The other two victims were transported to a hospital for observation.No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.