A 64-year-old woman was shot and killed and a 13-year-old was shot and critically wounded in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. There have been 10 shooting victims across the city since 3 p.m. Friday, according to police.The boy was walking in the 7400-block of North Ridge Boulevard just before 6 p.m. when he got involved in an altercation and was shot. The boy ran, then collapsed. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. As of 9:15 p.m. he was in surgery.No one is in custody. Area North Detectives are investigating.About half an hour later, at about 6:30 p.m., a 64-year-old woman was shot about a mile away in the 6900-block of North Glenwood Avenue in Rogers Park. Police said she was walking southbound near the Morse CTA Red Line stop when a dark SUV drove up and its occupants opened fire, striking her.The woman was shot in the head and taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead shortly before 8:30 p.m."Tonight's shooting was a horrible tragedy. What compounds this tragedy is that an innocent victim was shot and killed," said 49th Ward Alderman Joe Moore.Police said the woman was not the intended target. Area North Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.Chief of Patrol Fred Waller and Ald. Moore said it's possible the same dark SUV was involved in both shootings, but they do believe the shootings were actually connected. Police are trying to locate the intended targets of the Glenwood Avenue shooting to see if they have information that could lead them to the shooters.The two Rogers Park shootings were the latest in a violent Friday afternoon, in which eight additional people were shot across the city within just a few hours.At approximately 3:30 p.m., two men were shot in the city's Hermosa neighborhood. Police said the two victims, ages 21 and 30, were walking in the 1700-block of West Keeler Avenue when a man approached in a dark-colored vehicle, got out, and fired at the victims. The 21-year-old was shot in the left side of his face and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 30-year-old victim was shot in the chest and face and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.At 3:45 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 9400-block of South Yale Avenue in the city's Princeton Park neighborhood. A 19-year-old man was shot in the face and chest. He was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition, police said.Police said the victim had been engaged in a physical altercation with a known offender. That offender then returned in a light-colored vehicle and fired shots, striking the victim, police said.At about 3:57 p.m., police said two men sitting in a car in an alley in the 8000-block of South California Avenue in the city's Wrightwood neighborhood when someone walked up to them and fired shots.One of the victims was shot multiple times in the body. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The other victim was shot in the bicep and stabilized at Christ Medical Center. A homicide investigation is underway.At 4:10 p.m. police said a man was shot in the leg in the 4200-block of West Grand Avenue in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said a dark colored sedan drove by as he was walking and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the right calf. He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.At 5:15 p.m., police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said he was walking in the 0-100-block of East 70th Street when an unknown dark vehicle drove by and people inside fired shots. He was struck on the rear side of his body and taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody and an investigation is underway.At 8:15 p.m. police said a male of an unknown age was shot in the body and killed in the 4400-block of South Marshfield Avenue in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood. He was pronounced at the scene. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear and no details about the victim have been released.