Woman beaten by group of 4 women in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was attacked and found pantless on a downtown street Sunday morning.

Police said the 49-year-old was followed and beaten by four other women in the 100-block of North Riverside Plaza.

The victim told officers she left a house in the area and was then followed by the group.

The group pushed her to the ground, knocking out some of her teeth and leaving her with cuts and bruises.

The woman managed to break away and find help.

No arrests have been made and Area Central Detectives are investigating.
