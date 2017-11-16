Woman charged in death of 2-year-old child

DeKalb police said a woman has been charged with murder and child abuse in the death of a 2-year-old child.Police said at about 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, they were notified by staff at Kishwaukee Community Hospital that a 2-year-old had sustained a brain injury under suspicious circumstances. The toddler was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago for further treatment.Police said their investigation led them to Alexandra Hoyle, 21, of DeKalb, who is the girlfriend of the children's biological father. Police say she allegedly slammed the toddler's head onto the hardwood floor at her residence, causing his injuries.Hoyle was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 11, and charged with aggravated battery to a child. Bond was set at $500,000 and subsequently lowered to $100,000. She was held at DeKalb County Jail until she posted bail.Wednesday the 2-year-old succumbed to their injuries at Lurie Children's Hospital. Hoyle was arrested again and charged with two counts of first degree murder. Her bond was set at $5 million. She remains in custody at DeKalb County Jail.