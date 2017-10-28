Woman fatally shot outside Jewel in Plainfield by ex-husband who then killed himself

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was killed by her ex-husband in Plainfield on Oct. 28, 2017. He later killed himself.

Cate Cauguiran
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman walking into a Jewel-Osco grocery store was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in southwest suburban Plainfield, police said.

The shooter was her ex-husband, who later killed himself inside a townhouse a few miles away, police said. Authorities called the incident a murder-suicide.

The woman was shot at about 12:30 p.m. at the store located at 13460 South Route 59. She was taken to Bolingbrook Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Shortly afterward, police responded to a well-being check at a home on Walnut Circle a few miles away. As they approached, they heard a gunshot. The man was found inside a vehicle in the townhouse garage.

"As our officers were approaching the residence, they heard a shot ring out. Our officers retreated and set up a perimeter around the house. We called in additional assistance from Joliet and many other surrounding communities," said Chief John Konopek, of the Plainfield Police Department.

Neighbor Nick Vandenbroucke captured cellphone video of a Joliet SWAT vehicle tear down the garage door of the townhouse.

A woman was killed by her ex-husband in Plainfield on Oct. 28, 2017. He later killed himself.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly shootingwoman killedPlainfieldWill County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
3 killed in I-57 crash on Far South Side ID'd
Suspected human remains found in duffel bags at Lincoln Park lagoon
Nose of plane carrying NBA team dented on flight to Chicago
Man, 65, found shot in face after crash in Elmhurst
Man, 47, killed in crash with semi-truck on I-94
Ala. woman spots massive hog eating grass in front of house
PAWS Chicago builds shelters to keep feral cats warm
Official: 'Stranger Things' actor denied US entry over drugs
Show More
Elderly woman cut by glass after shots fired in Lawndale
Inmate escapes West Virginia jail after disguising himself as a civilian
Police: High pregnant woman goes on joyride in stolen snow plow
7 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
More News
Top Video
Suspected human remains found in duffel bags at Lincoln Park lagoon
PAWS Chicago builds shelters to keep feral cats warm
3 killed in I-57 crash on Far South Side ID'd
Inaugural Obama Foundation Summit coming to Chicago
More Video