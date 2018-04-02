Woman hospitalized, man found in woods after Des Plaines crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was pulled from a Des Plaines wreck and police located another occupant hours after the crash Monday. (WLS)

By
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman was injured in a crash in north suburban Des Plaines and police found a second crash victim wandering in the woods hours after the crash Monday morning.

Fire officials believe the car was going at a very high rate of speed. At around 2:20 a.m., fire crews responded to the crash at Rand Road and Ballard Road.

First responders had to pull a woman from the twisted wreck, but police said her boyfriend was missing. She was transported to Lutheran General Hospital.

"When units responded to the scene, a single woman was found within the vehicle. She was in the front passenger seat. There was no one in the driver's seat," said Michael Heidkamp of the Des Plaines Police Department.

Canines, police and fire crews searched the area for about five hours until an ambulance responded to the back parking lot of the Chicago Behavioral Hospital, a few hundred yards away from the crash site. Employees there called 911 to say they spotted a man with no shoes and no coat with several cuts and bruises.

"He wasn't suffering from hypothermia when we found him, so it does appear at some point he found shelter. There's some investigation going as to exactly how that happened," Heidkamp said.

Police believe the man left his girlfriend in the wreck and wandered away. She initially told police she thought her father was inside the car, but investigators found out he had been dropped off before the crash and she didn't remember.

Police said speeding and other possible charges are pending.

"Leaving the scene, if...this gentleman is the driver, he left somebody, and made no contact for hours, those are possibilities," Heidkamp said.

The crash snapped a power pole in two. The damage to the power pole left 300 homes in the dark. ComEd has been working to restore power, with only 17 homes without power as of 10:20 a.m.

Road blocks will remain up in the area until later Monday afternoon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashsearchsearch and rescueDes Plaines
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman stabbed on CTA bus on Mag Mile
'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch released from jail
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Trump declares DACA 'dead,' calls for border legislation using 'nuclear option'
Missing boy, 13, found 'alive and talking' hours after falling into drainage pipe in LA
Little Caesars free pizza giveaway Monday honors UMBC NCAA win
Burglar uses fake delivery call to steal vehicle in Arlington Heights
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
Show More
Firefighter injured, 10 displaced in East Chatham fire
Officials: SUV that plunged off cliff killing family may have been intentional act
3 dead in Bellwood ambulance crash
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
More News
Top Video
Woman stabbed on CTA bus on Mag Mile
Chicago woman inspired by MLK dedicates life to his mission
Cross-country odyssey brought NYPD SWAT suspect to Chicago
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video