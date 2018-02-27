Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was robbed and sexually assaulted by an armed man at a South Side bus stop.Police said on Feb. 22 at about 5 a.m., the woman was waiting at the bus stop in the 9500-block of South Halsted Street when an armed man approached and announced a robbery. The suspect then ordered the victim to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her. He took her money and fled the scene, police said."I'm cautious of myself, very protective of myself, and I know my mother is too," said Kyla Wilson, who lives in the area."At least she was able to run away and tell the story," said Shawndra Hood, who lives in the area.The suspect is still at large, and with an alleged sexual assailant on the streets, people who frequent the bus stop are apprehensive."You don't know what the next person is thinking," Wilson said."Keep an eye out, watch your surroundings women. Make sure you keep something that you can protect yourself with, you know, mace, a billy club," said Lee Mitchell.Police recovered surveillance video from nearby businesses and released a picture of the suspect. He is described as a black male, 5 ft. 5 in. to 5 ft. 7 in. tall with a medium complexion, thin build, and short "patchy" beard. He was wearing a black North Face fleece jacket, gray jogging pants, a black baseball cap with red under the brim and black boots, police said.If you have any information on the suspect, contact Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271.