Woman sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village, police say

A woman was sexually assaulted Friday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.The 31-year-old victim was standing on a corner of West Chicago Avenue and North Leavitt Street around 6:20 a.m. when police said a male she did not know walked up to her and tried to take her cell phone.Then he allegedly pulled her into a gangway and sexually assaulted her. The victim was transported to Presence Saint Mary Medical Center.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.