Women arrested for trying to steal $11K worth of Victoria's Secret bras

EMBED </>More Videos

Two women were arrested for trying to get away with $11,000 worth of Victoria's Secret bras.

FOLSOM, California --
Two women were arrested and charged after police say they tried to steal $11,000 worth of bras from a Victoria's Secret store outside Sacramento.

Police say 22-year-old Blanca Quintero and 19-year-old Antanae Welch ran off with "several large bags" of clothing.

According to authorities, an employee saw them stuff the bags, but when she tried to stop them, they pepper sprayed her.

The spray didn't work, but the ordeal bought enough time for officers to make it to the store and arrest them.

Police say the women face a slew of charges including theft and conspiracy.

5 people from Houston accused of pepper spraying Victoria's Secret employee in Austin robbery

EMBED More News Videos

Five people from Houston charged with pepper spraying employee in Austin robbery

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
victoria's secrettheftu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gov. Rauner plans to veto bill to license gun dealers
Former Cub Jake Arrieta writes thank you letter to Chicago after signing with Phillies
President Trump fires Rex Tillerson as secretary of state
Former Vernon Hills coach accused of sexually assaulting students appears in court
Reports: Toys 'R' Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Parents arrested after asking how son saw porn at school
Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding
Eagles TE Trey Burton signing with Bears
Show More
Feds: A Chicago hub in latest Sinaloa Cartel drug plot
Icy conditions lead to crashes, spinouts on I-65 in NW Indiana
Hammond police release surveillance images of suspects in 4 thefts
Bears, Allen Robinson agree on 3-year, $42M contract, WR says
Loyola Ramblers heading to first NCAA Tournament game in more than 30 years
More News
Top Video
Gov. Rauner plans to veto bill to license gun dealers
Former Vernon Hills coach accused of sexually assaulting students appears in court
Loyola Ramblers heading to first NCAA Tournament game in more than 30 years
MS Awareness Week celebrates those with multiple sclerosis
More Video