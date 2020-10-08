chicago shooting

10-year-old girl hospitalized after South Chicago shooting in Russell Square Park; $2K reward offered for information

Police say the 5th grader was attacked by someone she knew
By Jesse Kirsch and Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night, police confirmed.

She remained hospitalized Thursday morning, police said.

Neighbors said they heard more than half a dozen gunshots in the 8300-block of South Shore Drive.

"It sounded like one gun because it went off, like, the rapid fire went off for about five times and then two more shots," said Tyrone Sims, neighbor.

Investigators said the 10-year-old and her friends were in the park when a "known male" approached and started shooting.

The girl was hit and taken to Comer Children's Hospital.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes went door-to-door in the South Chicago neighborhood Thursday morning.

Holmes asked residents if they knew who shot a 10-year-old girl in the back right across the street in Russell Square Park.

"She should have been getting up studying for school," Holmes said.

Police said the 5th grader was attacked by someone she knew.

"This baby been in the hospital, and is suffering," Holmes said. "Lots of pain for what, why?"

Holmes has offered $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

"Let's just get this individual into custody tonight," Holmes said.

The reward offer will expire at noon on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-883-5587.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth chicagochicago shootingchicago violencechild shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
2 wounded in drive-by in Lincoln Park
Girl, 10, shot on South Side, Chicago police say
Boy, 9, killed after accidentally shooting himself in head in Austin: CPD
Loop shooting damages State Street business' window: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Bucktown restaurant reopens thanks to community
Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
IL reports 3,059 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths
Instead of a tip, server finds 'MASK' written on receipt
Naperville opens 1st recreational weed dispensary, 2 more on the way
Corey Crawford not returning to Blackhawks next season
Show More
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cool
CPD arrest record for sex crimes below national average for last decade: report
Some PPP loans stolen by criminals: FBI
Willie Wilson, Chicago businessman and U.S. Senate candidate, has COVID-19
City announces 3 winners in outdoor dining design contest
More TOP STORIES News