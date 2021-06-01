u.s. & world

1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at California fire station

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting at Agua Dulce fire station leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

AGUA DULCE, California -- A shooting at a fire station in Agua Dulce on Tuesday morning left one firefighter dead and another wounded, officials said.

The suspect is believed to be a disgruntled employee, according to officials.

"It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce," the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter.

The wounded firefighter was airlifted by helicopter to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where video from AIR7 HD showed paramedics wheeling the firefighter on a gurney from a rooftop helipad into the medical center. Neither of the two firefighters who were shot were immediately identified.

After the shooting, the suspect is believed to have fled to a home in Acton, where a possible barricade situation ensued. The structure later erupted in flames.

Firefighters did not initially attack the fire, refraining from approaching the house due to the apparent threat posed by the suspect.

A man's body was seen at the home, but whether that person was the deceased suspect was not immediately confirmed.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaactive shootershootingfirefighter killedu.s. & worldfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre | LIVE
Former drug dealer becomes lawyer after judge gave him second chance
Search intensifies for missing boy, 11, in Iowa
Mackinac fire 2021: Blaze leaves historic home damaged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre | LIVE
32 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago shootings Memorial Day weekend
IL reports 401 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Chicago lifts quarantine, testing requirements for all travelers
'Kitten Season' inspires PAWS Chicago summer adoption challenge
$42.2B state budget proposal moves to Gov. Pritzker's desk
Largest African American Culver's franchise owner opens North Side location
Show More
Hilton Chicago to reopen following year-long pandemic hiatus
At least 17 vehicles catch fire at Addison truck facility
Video: Teen fends off bear attacking family dogs in CA backyard
Rideshare driver shot in Cicero attempted robbery
Search intensifies for missing boy, 11, in Iowa
More TOP STORIES News