1 killed, 1 critically injured in Chatham house fire

A woman was killed and man critically injured in a house fire in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 8000-block of South Prairie Avenue after flames broke out after 1 a.m.One person was wheeled out of the home and into an ambulance. A witness said the other person needed CPR at the scene.Firefighters said a woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died, CFD said. Authorities have not released her identity.A 65-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition died after life-suffering burns. No other injuries have been reported.Firefighters battled the house fire in some dangerously cold conditions could be seen up on the roof trying to get the flames under control.The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials have not said if they have been able to determine where exactly the fire started.