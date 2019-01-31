1 killed, 1 critically injured in Chatham house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was killed and a man critically injured after a house fire in the Chatham neighborhood Thursday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was killed and man critically injured in a house fire in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 8000-block of South Prairie Avenue after flames broke out after 1 a.m.

One person was wheeled out of the home and into an ambulance. A witness said the other person needed CPR at the scene.

Firefighters said a woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died, CFD said. Authorities have not released her identity.

A 65-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition died after life-suffering burns. No other injuries have been reported.

Firefighters battled the house fire in some dangerously cold conditions could be seen up on the roof trying to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials have not said if they have been able to determine where exactly the fire started.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal firechicago fire departmentChathamChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Polar vortex brings record cold, Wind Chill Warning in effect
6 hospitalized after CO leak in Marquette Park home
Photos show potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Very cold, evening snow Thursday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
Historic cold in Chicago produces 'diamond dust,' other phenomena
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Massive fire burns through paper plant in New Jersey
Show More
21 passengers left without heat on disabled charter bus on I-55
Propane tank explodes at South Loop tent city, 80 homeless people moved
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge
More News