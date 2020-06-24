Chicago shooting: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting inside Chatham house

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.Police responded to a home in the 8000-block of South Stewart Avenue at about 5:04 a.m. and found the shooting victims.A 29-year-old man was found dead on the living room floor, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. An 18-year-old man was also wounded and self-transported to Trinity Hospital. His condition is not known.Further details on the shooting were not immediately available. Area Tw detectives are investigating.