Chicago shooting: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting inside Chatham house

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a home in the 8000-block of South Stewart Avenue at about 5:04 a.m. and found the shooting victims.

A 29-year-old man was found dead on the living room floor, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. An 18-year-old man was also wounded and self-transported to Trinity Hospital. His condition is not known.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available. Area Tw detectives are investigating.
