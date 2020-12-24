Community activist Andrew Holmes helps give 10-year-old gunshot victim Christmas surprise

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old gunshot victim received a holiday surprise as Christmas came early to her South Side home.Holiday gifts, including a flat screen television, were placed on the family's front porch.La'Mya Sparks was overwhelmed but thankful after the 5th grader got the surprise of a lifetime after spending months recovering.Her mother, Shawnta Williams, said she is thankful for everything."The past couple of month were a lot. I never thought anything like that would happen to one of my kids," Williams said.Community activist Andrew Holmes, who lost his own daughter to gun violence in 2015, helped to give the family a bit of Christmas magic after a challenging year."My daughter, I can't do Christmas for her, but I can do it for this baby," Holmes said.Sparks was shot in October while playing at a neighborhood park with her older sister. the gunman opened fire following an argument between two other groups of people.The 10-year-old still has a feeding tube, despite two surgeries to repair the internal damage to her organs."I'm happy because she did go through a lot," said Cynthia Lewis, Sparks' sister.No one has been arrested for the shooting.Holmes, along with other good Samaritans, had more stops to make before Christmas.The group will visit a 5-year-old who is still recovering after being shot as well as another child as they try to bring Christmas to neighborhoods besieged by violence.